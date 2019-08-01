SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 175 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $168.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total value of $131,355.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,355.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $700,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,813 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,189. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $122.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

