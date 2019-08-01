SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4,690.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,353,000 after buying an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,876,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,710,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,561,000 after buying an additional 162,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 987,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after buying an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $119.10. 21,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

