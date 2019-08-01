Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.95. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 1,032,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $371,622.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,212,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,287 shares of company stock worth $17,844,533. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.