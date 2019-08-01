Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target (up from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 123 ($1.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 143.91 ($1.88).

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 145.20 ($1.90). 502,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.91). The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.65.

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

