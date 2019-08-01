Sentinel (SENT) Trading 112.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 112.8% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Sentinel has a market cap of $7.94 million and $331,250.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

