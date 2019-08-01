Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $193,741.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013140 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032535 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit, Bittrex, DDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

