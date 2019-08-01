Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of -0.20.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

