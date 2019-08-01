Semux Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Semux has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013986 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003286 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000113 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,262,579 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

