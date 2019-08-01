Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cormark cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.33.

TSE:SES traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.88. 12,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$788.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In related news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total value of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,891,382.56.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

