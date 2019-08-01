Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Outperform Rating Reiterated at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.33.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES opened at C$7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.01. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.44.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$788.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

In related news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total value of C$40,554.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,891,382.56.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.