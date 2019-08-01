SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 113,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 28.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 690,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 153,059 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 159,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 5,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,326. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

