SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,634,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,112,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

