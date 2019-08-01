SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 590,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261,706. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

