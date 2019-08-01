SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.30. 1,002,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.66. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $212.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

