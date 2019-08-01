SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $42,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $58,000. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

EPD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 164,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.21%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

