SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $596,218,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $211,794,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $91,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $191.69. 3,504,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,142,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

