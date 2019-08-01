SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 425.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Seaboard alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $38.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. Seaboard Corp has a twelve month low of $3,434.71 and a twelve month high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $48.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.