SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,334 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 983.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 193,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

