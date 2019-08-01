Scroll Reaches Market Cap of $17.24 Million (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Scroll token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Scroll has a market cap of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00281216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.01433347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00115051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

