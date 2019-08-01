Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

