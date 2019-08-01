Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $54.13. 5,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,578. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69.

