Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,456 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,434,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,171.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 710,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,979,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,508,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.25. 74,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $72.63.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

