Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.