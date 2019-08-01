Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.4% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 918.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,767,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121,156 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after purchasing an additional 876,940 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,925. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.