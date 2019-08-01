Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is JJJ Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index comprises about 4.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 436.8% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 95,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 67.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,929. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $41.83.

