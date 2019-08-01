Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY19 guidance to $1.30-1.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 1,092,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,076. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $28.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research firms have commented on SNDR. UBS Group downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 1,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Schneider National by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 254,002 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

