Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 559,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 70,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Schlumberger by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 237,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 158,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. 12,603,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,130. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

