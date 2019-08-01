Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 440 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after buying an additional 623,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after buying an additional 84,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.66. 3,424,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,208. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.25. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

