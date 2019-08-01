Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Santa Fe Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFEF)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.80, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,400% from the average daily volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $49.90 million, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.50.

Get Santa Fe Financial alerts:

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter. Santa Fe Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In other Santa Fe Financial news, major shareholder Corp Intergroup bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFEF)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.