Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,124. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

