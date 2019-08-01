Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.63. Sandfire Resources shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 984,012 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94.

About Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

