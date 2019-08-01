Sageworth Trust Co Sells 458 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

