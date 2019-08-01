Sageworth Trust Co Sells 455 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in General Mills by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after acquiring an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,631 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 529,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,958,000 after acquiring an additional 519,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after acquiring an additional 473,831 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.29. 293,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

