Sageworth Trust Co Sells 368 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 76,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.