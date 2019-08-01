Sageworth Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 24,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.18. 3,052,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,831 shares of company stock worth $65,150,090 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.