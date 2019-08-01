Sageworth Trust Co Invests $168,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 102.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on K. Consumer Edge lowered Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

K traded up $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.99. 7,701,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $5,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

