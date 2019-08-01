Sageworth Trust Co Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 867.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.55.

NYSE CB traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $151.35. 916,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $154.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at $149,246,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $1,522,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,473,795.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,821 shares of company stock worth $50,608,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.