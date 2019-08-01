Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRE. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 294.50 ($3.85).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.46) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.01. The company has a market cap of $661.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

