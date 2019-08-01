S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2,260.00. S & U shares last traded at $2,260.00, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SUS shares. Shore Capital upgraded shares of S & U to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of S & U to an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $278.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.77, a current ratio of 41.37 and a quick ratio of 41.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,348.56.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

