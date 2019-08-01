Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $401.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $418.80 million and the lowest is $386.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $333.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.63 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 67.41% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:RHP traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,461. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $269,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

