Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE:R traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 115.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 54.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

