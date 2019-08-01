Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,632,000 after buying an additional 1,854,616 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,339,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,225,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,124,000 after buying an additional 603,738 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,656,000 after purchasing an additional 251,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ryanair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,718,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,790,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.