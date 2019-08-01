Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 1,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,072. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.