Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 1.3%

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79, approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 million and a PE ratio of -16.81.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,635,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,065,028. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,220.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

