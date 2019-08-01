Rubies Market Cap Tops $80,233.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a market capitalization of $80,233.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rubies has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009433 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002160 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

