RR Donnelley & Sons Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:RRD)

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

RR Donnelley & Sons has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.2% annually over the last three years. RR Donnelley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RR Donnelley & Sons to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 238,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.66.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.