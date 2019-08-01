Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,018.85 ($39.45).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,467 ($32.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,573.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

