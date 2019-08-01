Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RME. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:RME remained flat at $C$7.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.25. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52-week low of C$7.17 and a 52-week high of C$12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.73.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$177.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

