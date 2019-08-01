Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 101,235 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 101,235 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of HP worth $57,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after buying an additional 313,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 385,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 44.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $362,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,703 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,092,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $312,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 11,126,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,182,000 after purchasing an additional 224,949 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ remained flat at $$21.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,163,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

