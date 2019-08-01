Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 119,113 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,113 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $53,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

NASDAQ:AMAT remained flat at $$49.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,041,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,992,787. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

